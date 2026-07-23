Megan Dooley—Miller Live at the Fountain

Presented by Arbor Financial Credit Union

Born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan—Megan Dooley has been performing locally, nationally, and abroad for 25 years. Bridging the gaps of soul, folk, jazz, country, Americana, and roots with her solo and trio work, Dooley has also been named the "Best Solo Performer in SW Michigan", as well as the "First Lady of The Kalamazoo Music Scene" by Revue Magazine and Popular Vote.