Sit back, take some deep breaths, and experience The Music Medicine Collective (Breezy Barcelo, Carolyn Koebel, Janice Marsh-Prelesnik and Rhianna Warrick).

The ensemble are weavers of music, storytelling, healing and wisdom keeping from Southwest Michigan. With an eclectic combination of world instruments, they offer meditative and contemplative music and stories with a passion for weaving ancient ideas with new beginnings.

The event will take place in the Van Deusen Room on the third floor and is free to attend. Donations will be accepted on-site.

----

Celebrate the unifying power of the world’s music at the 2026 Connecting Chords Music Festival, running from August 14 – November 29. Established in 2001, the Festival features an incredible variety and quality of musicians every year – if you know, *you know*!

Learn more about the Festival at ccmusicfest.com.