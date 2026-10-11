Reverend Peyton and Adrian+Meredith

Roots music that makes you move. Adrian and Meredith Band is a Nashville-based Bohemian swing-folk act built around rhythm, movement, and the shared experience of live music. Led by married duo Adrian and Meredith Krygowski, the band draws from Americana, swing, soul, polka, and global folk traditions. With The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at Bell's Eccentric Café, 355 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, Thu 19 Nov 2026. Show 8pm, $25.31 advance, 18+. New album *Sometimes the Sunlight Wins