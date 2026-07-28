Love is in the air in this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing when two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love.

What Valentine’s Day is complete without a workplace feud, anonymous love letters, and a comedic case of mistaken identity? Join us in the Parish Theatre for She Loves Me, from February 12-21, 2027.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves… and all the twists and turns along the way!

This romantic musical comedy, based on the same play that inspired the films The Shop Around the Corner and You’ve Got Mail, sparkles with witty dialogue, endearing characters, and music that will warm your heart on a cold February night.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/SheLovesMe-Tickets-Feb12-21

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, February 12, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, February 13, 2027, at 7:30 PM*

• Sunday, February 14, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, February 19, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, February 20, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, February 21, 2027, at 2:00 PM

*February 13 at 7:30 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

Ticket Information:

Plays & Musicals

$35.00 Adult

$27.00 Senior (65+)

$25.00 Student (13+)

$17.00 Children 12 & under

$5 off any ticket with Military ID

$99 - "Flex Pass 4" subscription (four admissions - to be used as you wish)

For group rates (12+ admissions for the same performance), please call the box office at 269-343-1313 for pricing and to purchase.

Book by JOE MASTEROFF Music by JERRY BOCK

Lyrics by SHELDON HARNICK Based on a Play by Miklos Laszlo

Originally Directed on Broadway by Harold Prince

Originally Produced on Broadway by Harold Prince in Association with Lawrence N. Kasha and Philip C. McKenna

Original Orchestrations by Don Walker

Adapted by Frank Matosich, Jr.

She Loves Me is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

