Sonic Live in Concert

Celebrate 35 years of one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time: Sonic the Hedgehog. This new in concert experience brings together, live on stage, the most iconic music and incredible moments of the beloved Sonic video games.

A live ensemble, rock musicians, electronics, and vocalists will perform an array of the incredible and defining songs from throughout the games as well as instrumental renditions of fan favorites from the Genesis era to now as they accompany the most exciting moments from across the games. From Green Hill Zone to "Undefeatable," there's no better way to celebrate Sonic's rich history.

This is a must-see show for Sonic fans!