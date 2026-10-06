Born and raised in South Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, brothers Malcolm and Umoja honed their violin skills through South Florida’s public school system before attending Dillard High School for the Performing Arts. Now known as Sons of Mystro, they blend reggae classics, American pop hits, and original compositions with their signature violin sound, backed by a DJ and drummer.

Winners of the Emerging Artist Award at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), Sons of Mystro continue to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances. Their debut recording, Reggae Strings, is available on all streaming platforms. Mentored by the acclaimed duo Black Violin, they have evolved into a dynamic force in contemporary music, pushing the boundaries of violin performance and redefining the reggae experience.