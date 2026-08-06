At the start of an international career, pianist Sophia Liu has already appeared with leading orchestras and at major concert halls across Europe, Asia, and North America. Born in Shanghai, raised in Japan, and trained in Montreal, Liu has performed with the NHK Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, and other distinguished ensembles while earning first prize at international piano competitions such as the 18th Ettlingen International Piano Competition and the Thomas & Evon Cooper International Competition.

Critics have noted the remarkable maturity of her artistry, praising her “poise and authority” at such a young age and the “sincerity and craft” that shape her performances. Her debut solo album, released in 2025, features Liszt’s Réminiscences de Norma and Chopin’s Andante spianato et Grande Polonaise.

This recital is presented in partnership with Le Piano Symphonique in Lucerne, Switzerland, reflecting a shared commitment to identifying and supporting the next generation of exceptional pianists. Following her Kalamazoo performance, Liu will present the same program at Le Piano Symphonique in January 2027. Audiences will hear a young artist whose thoughtful musicianship and commanding performances have earned her invitations to some of the world’s most respected stages.

Program

C.-V. ALKAN

Etude de Concert Le Preux, Op. 17

F. CHOPIN

Polonaise in A-flat Major, Op. 53

Scherzo No. 4 in E Major, Op. 54

Intermission

P. TCHAIKOVSKY / trans. M. PLETNEV

Nutcracker Suite

P. TCHAIKOVSKY

Selections from The Seasons

M. BALAKIREV

Islamey, Op. 18