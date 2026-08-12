Foundry Hall presents the 9th annual South Haven Jazz Festival on September 18th and 19th in beautiful downtown South Haven. The free, two-day festival showcases a variety of regional musicians from small ensembles to the Lake Effect Jazz Big Band performing traditional and original music.

Friday night's highlight will be Brazilian jazz night with the Rufus Ferguson Quartet featuring Kenny Watson. On Saturday, saxophonist Lafayette Gunter, Jr. kicks off the evening with John Stites award winning pianist, Lisas Sung, Dale Bales and drummer Yuriana Sobrino Garcia.

Later Saturday evening, Creative Capital State of the Art Prize recipient, Brandon Meeks, shares his Unsung Giants program of Midwest jazz legacy stories. Closing out the night the Lake Effect Jazz Big Band will celebrate Miles Davis's 100th birthday.

The festival also showcases vocalist Yolonda Lavender's soul-based jazz and the WMU jazz vocal duo, Daunt & King.

For more information about the artists check out our website:

foundryhall.org/south-haven-jazz-festival/