Meet new and old friends while enjoying an afternoon of dancing hosted by the Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club. The dance will be held at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Teri Geer from Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy will be teaching the romantic rumba beginning at 2:00 p.m. Dance to current popular tunes and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert From 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.