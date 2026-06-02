Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
Meet new and old friends while enjoying an afternoon of dancing hosted by the Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club. The dance will be held at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Teri Geer from Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy will be teaching the romantic rumba beginning at 2:00 p.m. Dance to current popular tunes and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert From 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
$15 per person ($10 for first visit); $5 for 16 to 21 years old
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club
(269) 345-2579
swmbdc@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
2020 Fulford StreetKalamazoo, Michigan 49001
(269) 382-5311