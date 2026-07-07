Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an afternoon of dancing at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Downey Dance will be teaching the lively and playful Cha Cha beginning at 2:00 p.m. During open dancing, DJ Bob Sievert will play current popular tunes and music hits from the past between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.