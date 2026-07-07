Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an afternoon of dancing at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Downey Dance will be teaching the lively and playful Cha Cha beginning at 2:00 p.m. During open dancing, DJ Bob Sievert will play current popular tunes and music hits from the past between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
$15 per person, $5 for 16 to 21 years old
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club
(269) 345-2579
swmbdc@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
2020 Fulford StreetKalamazoo, Michigan 49001
(269) 382-5311