The summer holidays have come and gone but we are still in the swing for summer fun. Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an afternoon of dancing at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Starting at 2 p.m., Mary Hoedemann will teach the West Coast Swing, a smooth contemporary swing dance. Dance to current popular tunes and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.