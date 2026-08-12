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Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

The summer holidays have come and gone but we are still in the swing for summer fun. Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an afternoon of dancing at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Starting at 2 p.m., Mary Hoedemann will teach the West Coast Swing, a smooth contemporary swing dance. Dance to current popular tunes and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.

Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
$15 per person, $5 for 16 to 21 years old
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club
(269) 345-2579
swmbdc@gmail.com
https://swmbd.org/
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
2020 Fulford Street
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001
(269) 382-5311
https://kbadance.com