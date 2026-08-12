Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
The summer holidays have come and gone but we are still in the swing for summer fun. Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an afternoon of dancing at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Starting at 2 p.m., Mary Hoedemann will teach the West Coast Swing, a smooth contemporary swing dance. Dance to current popular tunes and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
$15 per person, $5 for 16 to 21 years old
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club
(269) 345-2579
swmbdc@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
2020 Fulford StreetKalamazoo, Michigan 49001
(269) 382-5311