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Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

Don your festive outfit and start the holiday season with a dance lesson and dancing on Sunday December 13 at Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Byron Doss from Let’s Dance GR will teach the elegant and graceful waltz at 2:00 p.m. Dance to popular (including some holiday favorites) and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert until 5 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples and singles are welcome. Please visit https://swmbd.com for additional information.

Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
$15 per person, $5 for 16 to 21 years old
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club and Kalamzoo Dance
(269) 345-2579
swmbdc@gmail.com
https://swmbd.com
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
2020 Fulford Street
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001
(269) 382-5311
https://kbadance.com