Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

Don your festive outfit and start the holiday season with a dance lesson and dancing on Sunday December 13 at Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Byron Doss from Let’s Dance GR will teach the elegant and graceful waltz at 2:00 p.m. Dance to popular (including some holiday favorites) and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert until 5 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples and singles are welcome. Please visit https://swmbd.com for additional information.