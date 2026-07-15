Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
Enjoy an afternoon of dancing in air-conditioned comfort at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Shannon Bean will be teaching the gliding steps of the Foxtrot beginning at 2:00 p.m. Dance to current popular tunes and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
$15 per person, $5 for 16 to 21 years old
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
cash or check at the door.
(269) 345-2579
swmbdc@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
2020 Fulford StreetKalamazoo, Michigan 49001
(269) 382-5311