Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

Enjoy an afternoon of dancing in air-conditioned comfort at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Shannon Bean will be teaching the gliding steps of the Foxtrot beginning at 2:00 p.m. Dance to current popular tunes and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.