© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support WMUK with a gift - call 844-387-1021 or click the donate button above

Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

Meet new and old friends while enjoying an afternoon of dancing hosted by the Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club. The dance will be held at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Lori Marco will be teaching the smooth Night Club Two beginning at 2:00 p.m. Dance to current popular tunes and music hits from the past with DJ Bob Sievert From 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.

Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
$15 per person, $5 for 16 to 21 years old
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club
(269) 345-2579
swmbdc@gmail.com
https://swmbd.org/
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy
2020 Fulford Street
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001
(269) 382-5311
https://kbadance.com