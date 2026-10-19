Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club hosts an afternoon of dancing at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy located at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Teri Geer from Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy will be teaching the spicy Salsa beginning at 2:00 p.m. During open dancing, DJ Bob Sievert will play current popular tunes and music hits from the past between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.