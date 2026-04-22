Surprise your special Mom with an early gift of dancing on Mother’s Day Eve. The Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance Club is hosting a dance and lesson at the Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy at 2020 Fulford Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Beginning at 7 p.m., Byron Doss from Social Dance Studio of Grand Rapids will teach the hustle. Although originally danced to 70’s disco music, the hustle can be danced to many contemporary pop, rock, soul, and R&B music. DJ Bob Sievert will play current popular tunes and music hits from the past during open dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. All levels of dancers, beginners, couples, and singles are welcome. There is a $5 discount for newcomers! For additional information, please visit https://swmbd.com.