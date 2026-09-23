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The Naghash Ensemble of Armenia

The Naghash Ensemble of Armenia

The Naghash Ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music, and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz. Three brilliant female vocalists and some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol, and piano play captivating new music based on sacred texts by the medieval Armenian mystic poet and priest Mkrtich Naghash.

Written by Armenian-American composer John Hodian, The Naghash Ensemble’s “Songs of Exile” is a meditation on man’s relationship to God from the perspective of a monk forced to live in exile for many years.

“An enchanting elixir of sounds based on new Armenian folk and centuries-old poetry.” – KEXP
“A moment of grace and meditation.” – Rolling Stone

STETSON CHAPEL, KALAMAZOO COLLEGE
$22 general, $18 seniors and veterans, $5 age 25 and under, $40 family
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Michigan Festival of Sacred Music / Connecting Chords Music Festival
269-382-2910
director@mfsm.us
https://www.connectingchordsfestival.com

Artist Group Info

The Naghash Ensemble of Armenia
info@naghashensemble.com
https://www.naghashensemble.com
STETSON CHAPEL, KALAMAZOO COLLEGE