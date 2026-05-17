The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s production of The Producers: A Mel Brook Musical runs May 1 – 17, in the Civic Auditorium.

It’s non-stop laughs when a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby hustling their backers out of millions of dollars. Mel Brooks’ laugh-out-loud spectacle The Producers sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor.

Tickets on sale now: https://bit.ly/TheProducersTickets-KCT

Performance Dates:

• Friday, May 1 at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 PM*^

• Sunday, May 3 at 2:00 PM

• Friday, May 8 at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 PM

• Friday, May 15 at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 PM

* ASL Interpreted and Audio Description Services Available

^Theme Night: “Tony Night” at the Civic - come dressed in your favorite Tony Award attire.

Book by MEL BROOKS & THOMAS MEEHAN Music and Lyrics by MEL BROOKS

Original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman

By special arrangement with StudioCanal

THE PRODUCERS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

