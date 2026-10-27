The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight returns with an epic new 90-minute concert, breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary Rock & Metal.

The Rock Orchestra has become a global phenomenon, entertaining over 1,000,000 guests globally and charting at No.1 in the Rock and Metal charts with their first album. Now they return to the USA to deliver a 90-minute spectacle.

The Rock Orchestra is a rotating collective of some of the world's best musicians and vocalists, breathing beautiful dark energy into legendary rock and metal.

Performing the music of: Metallica, The Cranberries, Linkin Park, AC/DC, Evanescence, Rolling Stones, System of a Down, Guns n Roses, Korn, Led Zeppelin Papa Roach, Aerosmith, Rage Against the Machine, Nirvana, Hozier and more.