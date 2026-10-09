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The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has achieved—almost by accident—international critical acclaim as the most entertaining pluckers in the world.

Somewhere between punk and classical sensibilities and between serious musicianship and restrained British humour, their forty-year career has taken them to Carnegie Hall, Glastonbury festival, the North Pole, China, Japan, Australia, the USA and Canada, winning hordes of friends, fans and imitators along the way.

Born of a rejection of convention and a penchant for radical reinterpretation of familiar songs, their catalogue is a cocktail cabinet of rock, pop, jazz, blues and classical music, performed with dry wit and a flair for truly original toe-tapping, roof-raising renditions. A happy blend of the not-too-silly and the not-too-serious.

With fans ranging from the late Queen and the current King of England to David Bowie and beyond, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain are unmissable.

Miller Auditorium
$46.80-$58.50
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 6 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Miller Auditorium
2693872300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/
Miller Auditorium
2200 Auditorium Dr
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-2300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/