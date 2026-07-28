This timeless story of friendship, courage, and the power of home is a delightful adventure for all ages.

Dorothy and her friends make The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre their home for the Holidays! Join us November 27-December 20, 2026, in the Civic Auditorium.

L. Frank Baum’s beloved classic comes to life in this magical stage adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, featuring the iconic songs and score from the MGM film. Follow young Dorothy Gale as she journeys from Kansas over the rainbow to the enchanting Land of Oz, meeting unforgettable friends along the way. This timeless story of friendship, courage, and the power of home is a delightful adventure for all ages.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/TheWizardofOz-Tickets-Nov27-Dec20

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, November 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, December 4, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 2:00 PM*

• Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, December 11, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, December 18, 2026, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 2:00 PM

• Sunday, December 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM

*December 5 at 2 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

By L. Frank Baum

With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com