© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WMU Theatre Presents Cabaret

WMU Theatre Presents Cabaret

Inside Berlin's Kit Kat Klub, the music is intoxicating, the laughter never stops, and every night promises escape. Outside, a darker future is quietly taking shape.
As Cliff Bradshaw falls for Sally Bowles and two unlikely lovers dream of a life together, the world around them begins to change in ways they cannot ignore.
Cabaret doesn't ask you to watch history from a safe distance. It asks how a whole country convinces itself the danger will pass, right up until it doesn't.

WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Apr 04, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
2693876222
theatre-info@wmich.edu
https://wmich.edu/theatre/2026-27-season
WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
1351 Theatre Dr
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-6222
theatre-info@wmich.edu
https://wmich.edu/finearts/facilities/gilmore