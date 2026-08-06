WMU Theatre Presents Cabaret

Inside Berlin's Kit Kat Klub, the music is intoxicating, the laughter never stops, and every night promises escape. Outside, a darker future is quietly taking shape.

As Cliff Bradshaw falls for Sally Bowles and two unlikely lovers dream of a life together, the world around them begins to change in ways they cannot ignore.

Cabaret doesn't ask you to watch history from a safe distance. It asks how a whole country convinces itself the danger will pass, right up until it doesn't.

