WMU Theatre Presents Cabaret
WMU Theatre Presents Cabaret
Inside Berlin's Kit Kat Klub, the music is intoxicating, the laughter never stops, and every night promises escape. Outside, a darker future is quietly taking shape.
As Cliff Bradshaw falls for Sally Bowles and two unlikely lovers dream of a life together, the world around them begins to change in ways they cannot ignore.
Cabaret doesn't ask you to watch history from a safe distance. It asks how a whole country convinces itself the danger will pass, right up until it doesn't.
WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Apr 04, 2027.
Event Supported By
WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
2693876222
theatre-info@wmich.edu
WMU - Gilmore Theatre Complex
1351 Theatre DrKalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-6222
theatre-info@wmich.edu