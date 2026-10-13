YAMATO The Drummers of Japan

Experience an unimaginable amount of energy when the internationally acclaimed YAMATO Drummers of Japan perform their all-new world tour, Tamayura: Echoes of the Soul! Having performed over 5,000 performances in 55 countries since their founding over 30 years ago, YAMATO transforms traditional Japanese taiko drumming into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Surrounded by more than 40 drums, including the massive “Odaiko,” YAMATO performers push their physical limits to create rhythms that are both thunderous and deeply expressive. In Tamayura, YAMATO explores a central question: What is taiko? Through sound, movement, and spirit, they invite audiences into a shared experience that resonates far beyond the stage. Soul-stirring!