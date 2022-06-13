The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony will give a home concert before Spain-Portugal tour

The musicians of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will get on a plane for Spain on June 22, but they'll treat Kalamazoo to a goodbye concert first. Cara Lieurance spoke with music director Andrew Koehler about the free concert at 4 pm on Sunday, June 19 at Kalamazoo College's Dalton Theatre.

The touring program includes works by American, Portuguese, and Spanish composers, as well as Dvorak's The Water Goblin. The KJSO was the first youth symphony from America to tour overseas. It's a tradition Koehler thinks is important to renew, even in unpredictable times. The last tour was to South Africa in 2018.