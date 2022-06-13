© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony will give a home concert before Spain-Portugal tour

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
KJSO in rehearsal
Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra
/
The KJSO in rehearsal in May, 2022

The musicians of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will get on a plane for Spain on June 22, but they'll treat Kalamazoo to a goodbye concert first. Cara Lieurance spoke with music director Andrew Koehler about the free concert at 4 pm on Sunday, June 19 at Kalamazoo College's Dalton Theatre.

The touring program includes works by American, Portuguese, and Spanish composers, as well as Dvorak's The Water Goblin. The KJSO was the first youth symphony from America to tour overseas. It's a tradition Koehler thinks is important to renew, even in unpredictable times. The last tour was to South Africa in 2018.

Tags

WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Junior Symphony OrchestraAndrew Koehler
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance