Ukrainian soldiers on a US concert tour will perform in Kalamazoo Sunday

They were professional singers and musicians. Then, in 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, and they became soldiers.

For two years they’ve put their careers on hold so they could fight for Ukraine. Some now bear wounds.

“Look at their eyes,” said Svetlana Stone, a Kalamazoo artist from Latvia who helped organize the local concerts.

“Listen to their music and try to understand what they are going through and feel what they feel.”

The 40-day musical tour of the United States is sponsored by Cultural Forces, the cultural division of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The group will stop in Kalamazoo between concerts in Cleveland and Detroit. An afternoon concert at Kalamazoo’s Latvian Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Maira Bundža is the president of the Latvian Association. She said the Latvian community hopes the concert tour will reinforce U.S. commitment to the region.

“We're afraid that people are getting tired of listening to it and we need to keep reminding people that these people are still out there fighting this war day in and day out. And I think it'll be a great opportunity to actually meet people from the front lines.”

Courtesy of Cultural Forces and Second Reformed Church A concert poster for the evening concert on Sunday, June 9.

A second, evening performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Kalamazoo’s Second Reformed Church on Stadium Drive.

Mary Zwart is the church's vice-president. She said the musicians’ sacrifice inspired the congregation to host Sunday’s evening event.

“They have taken a leave of their musical jobs to fight in their country's army and they're fighting for freedom.”

Zwart said members of the congregation are also hosting some of the Ukrainians for the night.

The group will go to Detroit Monday. The tour ends in New York City on June 29.

