Supporters of two doctors fired by Bronson Healthcare plan to rally Saturday in Kalamazoo

Amy DiMaggio says Dr. Randall Dyk was there every step of the way for her daughter Ruby.

Ruby, who is 17, has cerebral palsy. DiMaggio said it was caused by severe oxygen deprivation during delivery. Dyk, who worked at Bronson's Rambling Road pediatrics facility, had cared for Ruby since she was a newborn. When DiMaggio had a second child, she saw Dyk too.

On January 29, Bronson Healthcare fired Dyk and another pediatrician, Justine Bunka.

Dyk declined to comment because he signed a separation agreement with Bronson.

But Bunka hasn't signed the separation agreement Bronson offered her. She told WMUK that she believes the two doctors were terminated for questioning changes that reduced the quality of care.

DiMaggio said she's "disgusted" and disappointed for Ruby.

“I can't imagine starting over and telling somebody all the things" about Ruby's medical history, DiMaggio said. "I mean, he's seen her when she was a baby, visited her in the NICU."

DiMaggio is also upset that Bronson took a week to notify families.

"Was it maybe a lot to ask for them to give me a call and say ‘Hey, by the way, we don't want you to hear from someone else, but Ruby's primary physician for 17 years is no longer with us?’" DiMaggio asked.

"Nope," she added, "I read about it in a MyChart. And in my opinion just a bulls***, pardon my French, but just a gaslighting, doubletalk, doublespeak, talking in circles message. And it just was handled so poorly, so poorly."

Leona Larson / WMUK Drs. Justine Bunka and Randall Dyke practiced at the Bronson Rambling Road Pediatrics Oshtemo office on Stadium Drive.

DiMaggio will be one of the speakers at Saturday’s rally calling for Bronson Healthcare to reinstate the two doctors.

She explained her reasons for speaking out.

"It's for Ruby, but it's also for all the other moms and kids who don't have a voice, who don't have a platform or don't have the time or energy or the support" to attend, DiMaggio said.

An online petition has gathered more than 3,800 signatures.

Chris Newland said he will be going to the rally. He said Dyk diagnosed his daughter’s heart condition when she was a year old.

“He was one of the best pediatricians in the area and God help the guy that's going to follow him ‘cause he won't be as good," Newland said.

Patients of both doctors have expressed similar sentiments as word of the firings spread on social media and in news reports.

WMUK asked to interview a Bronson representative for this story. In an emailed response, spokesperson Marcie McCann said the healthcare provider had no new information to share.

Bronson Chief Physician Executive Martinson Arnan addressed Bunka in her formal termination letter. "You have not and will not support a number of policies/strategies central to our operations," he wrote, in reference to Bronson's rationale for the firing.

Saturday’s rally is scheduled for 11 AM near the Kalamazoo Public Library on Rose Street.