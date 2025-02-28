© 2025 WMUK
Opponents of Trump's political agenda rally in Kalamazoo for "National Economic Blackout" day

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published February 28, 2025 at 6:47 PM EST
Bill Murphy waves an upside down American flag at a rally in Kalamazoo on National Economic Blackout day. He is surrounded by other protesters and holds a dog on a leash. A woman in front of him holds a sign that says "power through our pocketbooks."
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Bill Murphy waves an inverted American flag to protest Trump administration policies. He took part in the Kalamazoo rally to support National Economic Blackout Day, which encouraged people not to shop on Friday, Feb. 28.

A nationwide protest against the Trump administration encouraged people to "buy nothing" for a day.

"Save our democracy" was one of the rallying cries in downtown Kalamazoo on Friday for people protesting President Donald Trump’s political agenda. They called on passers-by to buy nothing Friday, and use the power of the purse to make a statement.

They drew honks of support at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Rose Streets. Organizers estimated that more than 450 people gathered at the busy intersection.

“We the consumers, as opposed to maybe 'we the people,' have clout," said Troy Zukowski-Serlin.

"We can make things happen based on what we buy or choose not to buy. And what we're asking people today is to not purchase anything unless it's essential. And if they do purchase anything, they do it from local businesses, not big national chains."

Bill Murphy stood on the street and waved an inverted American flag. A dog on a leash squirmed at his side. Murphy said that as a Marine veteran, an upside-down flag means something to him that it may not mean to others. He said it's a distress signal, and it's something he's been feeling since Donald Trump took office on January 20.

“I lost brothers, cousins in the Vietnam War. Friends, you know I served with a lot of them that have lost their lives. Right now, I am not happy, ” Murphy said, then added that the Trump Administration is "selling our country out."

Murphy, along with many other protesters and the rally organizers, said they have repeatedly asked Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga, who represents Kalamazoo, to hold a town hall.

They said so far, they haven’t heard back.
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
