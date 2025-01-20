Trump seeks to end telework for federal workers

President Trump has signed an executive action directing federal agencies to order their workers back to the office full time.

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary," the executive memo states.

Having more federal employees work from the office has long been a focus of Republicans.

"Service backlogs and delays, unanswered phone calls and emails, and no-show appointments are harming the health, lives, and aspirations of Americans," Iowa Senator Joni Ernst wrote in a report released late last year.

In that report, Ernst claimed that only 6% of federal workers work in-person full time, while one-third work fully remotely.

Most federal workers already work in-person, full-time

In fact, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, a majority of federal employees already work in their offices full-time.

In a report to Congress issued last August, OPM noted that 54% of the 2.3 million civilians employed by the federal government work entirely in-person given the nature of their jobs. About 10%, or 228,000 employees, work entirely remotely.

Not counting fully-remote workers, telework-eligible federal employees spent just over 60% of their work hours in-person, according to OPM, though this varies widely across agencies.

In the final days of the Biden administration, former acting OPM director Rob Shriver defended the federal government's telework policies, telling reporters on a press call that a one-size-fits-all approach could "dramatically impact the federal government's ability to handle the most important challenges that we face."

Union says telework is needed for recruitment and retention

Many flexible work arrangements predate the pandemic, though the federal government, like many offices, greatly expanded telework during COVID.

A number of agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Social Security Administration, agreed to long-term telework arrangements in their collective bargaining agreements.

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents 800,000 federal and D.C. government employees, says it expects those agreements to be honored, given the Trump memo states that the directive "shall be implemented consistent with applicable law."

Still, in a statement, AFGE president Everett Kelley called the directive a "backward action" and asked the Trump administration to rethink its approach.

"Providing eligible employees with the opportunity to work hybrid schedules is a key tool for recruiting and retaining workers in both the public and private sectors. Restricting the use of hybrid work arrangements will make it harder for federal agencies to compete for top talent," he wrote in a statement.

He also warned that given the success federal agencies have had consolidating unused office space and selling off properties that were costly to maintain, there may no longer be enough office space to accommodate an influx of on-site workers.

Musk said return-to-office order could lead to resignations

In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal last fall, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump appointed to lead his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, suggested that requiring federal employees to return to the office five days a week "would result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome."

"If federal employees don't want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn't pay them for the Covid-era privilege of staying home," they wrote.

Ramaswamy stepped down from DOGE on Monday because he intends to run for elected office soon, according to the White House.

Trump freezes federal hiring

Trump also temporarily froze hiring at most federal agencies. He made certain exceptions, including for the military and agencies carrying out key priorities such as immigration enforcement.

He directed the Office of Management and Budget and DOGE to deliver a plan within 90 days to shrink the federal workforce "through efficiency improvements and attrition."

The AFGE warned that the freeze will impair federal programs.

"Make no mistake – this action is not about making the federal government run more efficiently but rather is about sowing chaos and targeting a group of patriotic Americans that President Trump openly calls crooked and dishonest," wrote Kelley.



