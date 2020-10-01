63rd State House Candidate Forum

Four candidates running for state House in Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties discussed a wide range of issues Wednesday September 30th. The candidate forum for the 63rd district was sponsored in part by the Kalamazoo Area League of Women Voters, the Public Media Network and WMUK.

The four candidates who participated in the forum were Democrat Luke Howell, Green Party candidate John Anthony La Pietra, Libertarian Rafael Wolf and write-in candidate Ron Hawkins. He ran for the Democratic nomination in the 63rd state House district in the August primary. The current Representative, Republican Matt Hall, declined to participate. WMUK's Gordon Evans served as moderator.

The Public Media Network's presentation of the forum can be found here.