Former President Donald Trump has endorsed state Representative Steve Carra’s bid for Congress in Southwest Michigan. Carra announced earlier this year…
Portage Schools District voters have approved a $176-million bond issue. The money will be primarily used to replace five aging elementary buildings, and…
(MPRN) Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer says he’s losing confidence in Congress’s ability to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the US…
(MPRN) The Michigan Bureau of Elections says a petition campaign to initiate a law to curtail the governor’s use of emergency powers has gathered the…
Less than two weeks after being named the new CEO of Southwest Michigan First, former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield announced his resignation Monday…
(MPRN) The Legislature’s Republican leaders said Thursday they appreciate Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s calls for unity and bipartisanship in her State of…
(MPRN) Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a peace offering to Republicans in her 3rd State of the State address Wednesday night. That’s as Republicans have…
In one of the final acts of his presidency… Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. He served more than seven…
(NPR) West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says it’s “really tragic” that a full Presidential transition has not begun in the middle of a pandemic. Upton…
(MPRN) A bipartisan state board has certified the results of the November 3rd election and awarded the state’s 16-electoral votes to President-elect Joe…