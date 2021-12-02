 "All Wrapped Up" Brings Concert Band, Terry Lower Trio Together For Holiday Concert | WMUK

"All Wrapped Up" Brings Concert Band, Terry Lower Trio Together For Holiday Concert

Christmas Gift
Credit photochem_PA, via Flickr. All Creative Commons license

Music director Tom Evans admits that planning a holiday concert in July while "cooking brats on the grill" is heavy lifting for his imagination, but by the time the first Friday of December rolls around, he and everyone in the Kalamazoo Concert Band are primed to play their annual seasonal concert in Miller Auditorium. He discusses the musical selections with Cara Lieurance, which include fresh band arrangements of popular carols, the Hanukkah-inspired "The Eighth Candle," and his collaboration with Terry Lower, who contributed a number of new arrangements for his trio, singer Edye Evans Hyde and the concert band to play together.


The Kalamazoo Concert Band will play a program called "All Wrapped Up with the Terry Lower Trio and Edye Evans Hyde" at 8 pm on Friday, Dec 3. Reserved tickets are free and available on the band's website.

Let's Hear It
local music
Kalamazoo Concert Band

