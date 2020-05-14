Art Beat: An Architectural Odyssey

Almost thirty years ago, Valentina Velkova stood at the window of a high-rise apartment in Chicago, gazing out at Lake Michigan. She had come from Bulgaria to attend an international architectural conference.

Art Beat with Valentina Velkova

When a couple from Kalamazoo asked her if she would like to see the lake from the other side, from a town called Kalamazoo, Velkova was sure her life-long dream was about to come true.

Through that connection, Velkova got her first job offer in the Kalamazoo. Today, she is the owner of the architectural firm ADIDA, Inc., in Portage.

“Even as a little girl growing up in Bulgaria, I dreamed of being an architect and began taking art courses and advanced math courses that would be required for architecture school,” Velkova says. “I attained my master’s degree in architecture from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering & Geodesy in Sofia, Bulgaria.”

Velkova worked for several architectural firms in Kalamazoo, but soon opened her own firm. She named it ADIDA, an acronym for Architectural Design, Interior Design and Art.

Her focus is on residential architecture and design, new construction, additions, remodeling, and specialty lakefront homes. Velkova’s work has won recognition, including four awards from HOUZZ, an international platform for architectural design and home renovation.

“In Bulgaria you don’t just design a building, you design everything in and around it,” Velkova says. “I can design everything from the building to the landscaping to the furniture you sit on. I take your vision and can incorporate it into your entire project. If you are remodeling, that means seamless interface. It will look like it belongs there. On large projects, it will make everything work perfectly together, just like a master plan. I can take your ideas and create a vision of perfection. Your satisfaction is my number one goal!”

