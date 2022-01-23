-
The nation’s leading journal of book reviews, Kirkus Reviews, critiques thousands of books through their Indie program every year. Of those books, only…
-
The Paris Bookseller (Penguin Random House, 2022), a new historical novel by Kerri Maher, chronicles the life of bookseller Sylvia Beach, the founder of…
-
Kathy Bingaman began her art career painting signs and banners for grocery stores in her hometown of Three Rivers, Michigan. Her creativity came into…
-
Update: Due to a Covid delay, the artist's reception will now be held at the Kalamazoo Nature Center from 6-8 pm on Feb 11.What better way to celebrate…
-
As a child, Tamara Hirzel wandered the 40 acres of wilderness and countryside that her parents owned. Nature was a companion and inspiration – and it…
-
A little boy named Griffin takes a walk through the forest. He is struck by the beauty of the trees that surround him. Griffin, the hero of the children’s…
-
For Sam Zomer, photography is a means for preserving history. You will rarely find him without a camera as he makes his way through his day. Whether to…
-
The journey artist Ashley Carlson has chosen to travel is lined by flowers. Blossoms of every kind are a frequent topic of her art. A graphic artist by…
-
Anna Barnhart uses more than just brush strokes when she paints. She uses cotton swabs. She uses bubble wrap. She uses found objects – just to see what…
-
Ever thought about joining the circus? Librarian Betsy Bird didn’t have to look far to find an entertaining topic for her historical young adult novel,…