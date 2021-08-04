Community Play Day Is Today In Bronson Park

At 11:00 am Wednesday, August 4, Kalamazoo Kids In Tune will present its annual Community Play Day in a free concert in Bronson Park.

An interview with Ben Gudbrandson, Jordan Hamilton, Jacob Olbrot, and Jordan Hamilton.

It will bring together not only the KKIT''s summer jazz orchestra, The Kit Kats, but Orchestra Jammbo'laya, students from the Helen L. Fox Gospel Music Center, The Suzuki Academy of Kalamazoo, and Orchestra Rouh. Ben Gudbrandson of KKIT, Ahmed Tofiq of Orchestra Rouh, Jordan Hamilton of Orchestra Jammbo'laya, and Ben Olbracht of the Suzuki Academy joined Cara Lieurance to talk about how music enriches young peoples' lives, fosters friendships, and shows them a bigger world.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.