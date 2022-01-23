-
At 11:00 am Wednesday, August 4, Kalamazoo Kids In Tune will present its annual Community Play Day in a free concert in Bronson Park. It will bring…
-
At 4 pm on Sunday, Dec 20, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's annual Sounds of the Season concert will be streamed to households in Kalamazoo and beyond.…
-
When COVID-19 shut down schools in March, the program educators of Kalamazoo Kids In Tune and Orchestra Rouh knew they'd have to find a way to continue to…
-
The Kalamazoo Symphony and Kalamazoo Public Schools' after-school music program, Kalamazoo Kids in Tune continues beyond the school year, offering six…
-
Kids and their vivid imaginations are no mystery to Paul Bauer, who grew up with young nieces and nephews, watched his mother run a home daycare, and…
-
On a late Tuesday afternoon in February, Cara Lieurance visited Milwood Magnet School, where Kalamazoo Kids in Tune is held four days a week. Young…
-
Kalamazoo Kids in Tune will hold its free Gala Finale from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, at Chenery Auditorium, featuring the youngest symphony…
-
Kalamazoo Kids In Tune is the youngest and most diverse orchestra in Michigan, according Elizabeth Youker, Vice President of Education and Community…
-
On June 3, around 80 first- through sixth-graders will celebrate five years of Kalamazoo Kids In Tune by taking the stage in Chenery Auditorium to perform…
-
The in-school music program Kalamazoo Kids In Tune welcomed its first students four years ago. Now, the first graders who entered the program in 2011 are…