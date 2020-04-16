Dozens Sign Up For COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing in Kalamazoo

The nonprofit Family Health Center is holding a large-scale coronavirus testing event tomorrow. As of noon today, 65 people had signed up after getting approval from a doctor.

About 85 percent of people seeking a test in the drive-through at Stones Church on Paterson Street have received a referral for one, said Denise Crawford, president and CEO of the FHC.

People who got approved but can’t make the drive-through can get swabbed at the Center, Crawford added. She says FHC is offering “curbside testing every day” that it’s open.

Indiviudals who are interested in signing up can call 269-488-0804 to get screened. The line is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m.

Referral depends on a person’s symptoms but also their likelihood of infecting others, Crawford said.

The evaluating doctors are “not just looking at it from an individual perspective,” she said. “They’re looking at the whole public health aspect too.”

They’re considering factors such as “are you an essential worker, the number of individuals that you have access to, the groups that you’re around if any,” she added.

Crawford says the FHC hopes to announce its next large-scale testing event tomorrow.