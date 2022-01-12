"Empowering Survivors" bills could take a step forward in the state House

A pair of bills that would reduce barriers for accusers of university doctors to sue the schools for sexual misconduct will likely get a second hearing in a state House committee.

The bill package would create a one-year window for accusers to sue schools. The package would also extend the statute of limitations for survivors of criminal sexual conduct.

Representative Julie Brixie said language in the bills specifying that they only apply to survivors of abuse from physicians is too narrow.

"What that means is that we are defining who has access to justice based on the occupation of the person committing the abuse," she said.

Brixie—a Democrat—has introduced her own amendments to the legislation.

Those changes would get rid of occupational references and further extend the statute of limitations.