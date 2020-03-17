Food Bank Anticipates High Demand Because Of COVID-19 Crisis

By 24 minutes ago

A 2009 photo of a food bank in Seattle
Credit Elaine Thompson / AP Photo

A food bank that serves eight counties in southern Michigan is facing a surge in demand for groceries because of the coronavirus pandemic. The South Michigan Food Bank says a food pantry that normally serves about 85 families had 212 of them show up Monday, with as many as 200 more families in line when supplies ran out.

CEO Peter Vogel said the Food Bank was preparing for 300 families to visit a Battle Creek-area pantry today. That pantry normally sees one-third that many people.

“The part we’re not sure of: does this look a little bit like what is happening to grocery stores? Where grocery stores are getting raided because people are trying to stock up now?” Vogel asked.

“It wouldn’t shock me that the people who are really food insecure are maybe trying to stock up a little bit right now, and that while we may have growth for an extended period of time over months, we might just be hitting a big spurt right now where everybody’s trying to stock up,” he added.

Vogel is erring on the side of preparedness, planning for high demand.

“My guess is we’re going to need somewhere between 50 percent more and double the amount of food over the next month, month and a half or two months than we normally distribute out.

“We’re working really hard to figure out exactly where that’s going to come from,” he said.

Vogel said he’s asked the state for extra funding.

Tags: 
coronavirus

Related Content

Saving Jobs In The Coronavirus Era

By 2 hours ago
Paul Sancya / AP Photo

The corona virus outbreak now seems likely to trigger a recession. But an senior economist in Kalamazoo says there are ways to reduce the long-term impact.


Kalamazoo County Suspends Evictions Amid COVID-19 Crisis

By 22 hours ago
Andy Robins / WMUK

Evictions are on hold in Kalamazoo County. Sheriff Rick Fuller says he doesn’t want to add to people’s burden during the coronavirus crisis. Fuller says Eighth District Court judge Christopher Haenicke signed off on a plan today to forgo all evictions in the county until at least April 13.