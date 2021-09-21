Guitar and Fiddle Powerhouses from Maryland & Michigan To Guest With Third Coast Swing

Members of Michigan-based Third Coast Swing including bassist Tom Knific will join Baltimore-based Ultrafaux's founder and lead guitarist Michael Joseph Harris and Ann Arbor-based jazz fiddler Grant Flick on the stage at Bell's Eccentric Cafe at 8 pm on Sunday Sep 26. Cara Lieurance talked to Knific for a preview of the show inspired by Django Reinhardt/Stephane Grapelli-style music.

An interview with Tom Knific.

