 Guitar and Fiddle Powerhouses from Maryland & Michigan To Guest With Third Coast Swing | WMUK

Guitar and Fiddle Powerhouses from Maryland & Michigan To Guest With Third Coast Swing

By 1 hour ago

Michael Joseph Harris and Grant Flick.
Credit courtesy of the artist

Members of Michigan-based Third Coast Swing including bassist Tom Knific will join Baltimore-based Ultrafaux's founder and lead guitarist Michael Joseph Harris and Ann Arbor-based jazz fiddler Grant Flick on the stage at Bell's Eccentric Cafe at 8 pm on Sunday Sep 26. Cara Lieurance talked to Knific for a preview of the show inspired by Django Reinhardt/Stephane Grapelli-style music. 


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Tom Knific
hot club music
Michael Joseph Harris
Grant Flick
third coast swing
ultrafaux

Related Content

John Stites Jazz Awards Honor Audio Engineer's Legacy

By Aug 2, 2021
C. Lieurance

John Stites, who recorded over 3000 albums at his Kalamazoo home studio from the mid-1980s to the mid-2010s, was one of the most highly regarded sound engineers in West Michigan. He often worked with top jazz artists and was recognized for his meticulous and warm recordings. After his death in 2019, a group of friends and supporters including his partner Sandy Schaefer formed a board and set out to fulfill John's desire to help jazz music flourish by creating the John Stites Jazz Awards.


Hot Club of Detroit to play Fontana summer finale

By Jul 25, 2014
Anna Webber

The final concert of the Fontana summer festival will feature the Hot Club of Detroit, whose style is rooted in gypsy jazz rhythms, but whose personnel bring their own modern day influences to the mix.

The group's virtuoso accordionist, Julien Labro, gave Cara Lieurance a crash course in how the band balances its blend of tradition and progress.   

LHI Live: The Birdseed Salesmen And The Enduring Popularity Of Gypsy Jazz

By , & Feb 28, 2020
Craig Freeman

It's known under many names - "gypsy jazz," "jazz manouche," "hot club," or "Django jazz" - and refers to the popular music of 1930s Parisian clubs and cafés, pioneered by Romani musician Django Reinhardt and others.  The appeal for musicians and listeners alike is a strong as ever - the music is melodic, danceable, humorous, virtuosic and a little subversive. WMUK contributor Craig Freeman spent an hour in WMUK's Takeda studio with Kalamazoo-based  musicians The Birdseed Salesmen:  Helen Yee on violin, Nathan Tabor on lead guitar, and Jay Gavan on rhythm guitar. 

Tabor says the group's name is a reference to the film Sweet And Lowdown, which followed the story of a fictional Django-era guitarist. The Birdseed Salesmen play Reinhardt's own "Nuages," and "Douce Ambiance," Lew Pollack's "Two Cigarettes in the Dark," and "Tchavolo Swing" by Tchavolo Schmidt.