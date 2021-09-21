Guitar and Fiddle Powerhouses from Maryland & Michigan To Guest With Third Coast Swing

It's known under many names - "gypsy jazz," "jazz manouche," "hot club," or "Django jazz" - and refers to the popular music of 1930s Parisian clubs and cafés, pioneered by Romani musician Django Reinhardt and others. The appeal for musicians and listeners alike is a strong as ever - the music is melodic, danceable, humorous, virtuosic and a little subversive. WMUK contributor Craig Freeman spent an hour in WMUK's Takeda studio with Kalamazoo-based musicians The Birdseed Salesmen: Helen Yee on violin, Nathan Tabor on lead guitar, and Jay Gavan on rhythm guitar.
Part 1 of a studio session with The Birdseed Salesmen, hosted by Craig Freeman. Audio engineer: Martin Klemm.
Part 2 of a studio session with The Birdseed Salesmen, hosted by Craig Freeman. Audio engineer: Martin Klemm.
Tabor says the group's name is a reference to the film Sweet And Lowdown, which followed the story of a fictional Django-era guitarist. The Birdseed Salesmen play Reinhardt's own "Nuages," and "Douce Ambiance," Lew Pollack's "Two Cigarettes in the Dark," and "Tchavolo Swing" by Tchavolo Schmidt.