Members of Michigan-based Third Coast Swing including bassist Tom Knific will join Baltimore-based Ultrafaux's founder and lead guitarist Michael Joseph…
John Stites, who recorded over 3000 albums at his Kalamazoo home studio from the mid-1980s to the mid-2010s, was one of the most highly regarded sound…
The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck continues at 7 pm tonight with a virtual concert called "Connecting With The Knifics." As bassist Tom Knific,…
On Sunday, Aug 16 at 4 pm, Concerts in the Park will go virtual with a live-streamed concert by the Knific Quartet with guest vocalist Rhea Olivaccé. The…
Western Michigan University's Merling Trio and bassist Tom Knific will appear at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck this week to perform a program of…
The much-lauded jazz guitarist Gene Bertoncini, who has made significant contributions to music in a career spanning over 60 years, joined Cara Lieurance…
Three musicians from Under One Sun, a critically acclaimed jazz and world music all-star band, do their best to explain what the audience can expect when…
Tom Knific, director of jazz studies at Western Michigan University, outlines the career highlights and talents of jazz drummer Dafnis Prieto, who makes a…
The second album for the award-winning Western Michigan University Latin jazz group Mas Que Nada will be released on Monday, January 30 at The Union in…
Fareed Haque first set himself apart from other guitarists with a simple tactic: play faster than anyone else. But he had other gifts which would round…