Helpful Or Harmful? The Ethics Of Shopping Online During The Pandemic

By 26 minutes ago

Credit Ted S. Warren / AP Photo

The thoughtful consumer now faces a conundrum when ordering goods, especially nonessential ones. On the one hand, those orders can help businesses struggling to survive the coronavirus shutdown. But shipping workers are so busy now that some are, according to the New York Times, coming to work sick. That puts them, their coworkers and possibly the public at risk.


What’s a responsible would-be shopper to do? “It’s a really hard thing to think through,” Western Michigan University philosophy professor Fritz Allhoff told WMUK. “You do want to support the economy, and unemployment claims are skyrocketing.” Allhoff noted that Amazon and Walmart are some of the few companies hiring right now.

“At the same time, engaging those supply chains – that’s got to be done responsibly and ethically. We just don’t drivers carrying stuff around that doesn’t need to be ordered and subjugating themselves to exposure,” he said.

Where the economy and public health conflict with each other, perfect resolution is impossible, he suggested. But it is possible to make less harmful choices. Allhoff says he says one thing he and his wife have tried to do is to consolidate their orders.

“If we’re going to order bread flour, which we need to cook, at the same time we’re ordering the bread flour we want something else, like a spatula, then we don’t feel very guilty about it because the delivery was coming anyway, for the flour, and the spatula kind of gets a free ride,” he said.

“At the same time, I really would be hesitant to just order the spatula by itself because that’s creating another delivery, another box, another vector and that just doesn’t seem very ethically defensible at this stage,” he added. 

"We need to think kind of carefully about our shopping and what we actually need versus want, and ways that we can try to minimize exposure."

Tags: 
WMU
coronavirus

Related Content

WMU Student Dies From COVID-19

By Mar 27, 2020
Andy Robins / WMUK

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that a Western Michigan University student has died after contracting COVID-19. The student, who was studying chemical engineering, was not living in Kalamazoo. 

LHI Live: Jazz vocalist Sara Gazarek and pianist Josh Nelson

By , & Jun 27, 2014
saragazarek.com

NOTE: This feature was produced in 2014. Both artists were expected to return this month to headline WMU's Gold Company Vocal Jazz Invitational Festival. but it was canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social Distancing Helped Kalamazoo Fight The 1918 Flu

By 19 hours ago
A black and white picture of a grand house with awnings on the side windows
Courtesy photo / Kalamazoo Public Library

Kalamazoo’s experience with an earlier pandemic has a lesson to teach about the effectiveness of what we now call social distancing – and the dangers of ending it too soon.


Higher Education Grapples With The Pandemic

By Mar 25, 2020
Andy Robins / WMUK

COVID-19 is having a huge impact on higher education nationwide. Colleges and universities have shifted to online classes during the pandemic.