Holiday Help For Small Businesses

Small businesses in the City of Kalamazoo can get help paying costs related to COVID-19.

WMUK's Andy Robins speaks with the United Way's Natalie Saucedo

The new grant program is a joint effort by the city and the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region. Natalie Saucedo is the United Ways's director of individual giving an innovation. She says the grants can cover the cost of things like face masks, training for employees, and better ventilation.

"All of those things, they add up up for these small businesses. So, this grant fund, the purpose of it, is to be able to provide them with a little bit of reimbursement going into this holiday season."

Saucedo says the grants are tailored to a business's needs.

"The fund is going to allow us to support at least 75 businesses for up to $2,500 each. Because it's reimburseable, it depends on how much expense the business has really seen over these past few months."

But Saucedo says business owners who are interested shouldn't wait to apply.

"There is an increased need in the community. We've seen a very high, overwhelming response so far from businesses. So, I'm encouraging anyone who feels like they could qualify and could use these dollars to apply as soon as possible."

As of Wednesday, December 9, Saucedo says the United Way has received about 50 applications for the program.