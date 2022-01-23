-
Some Michigan prison workers are now able to return to work sooner after getting COVID-19.Ten state prisons are operating under contingency plans because…
-
An increase in COVID infection rates prompted over a thousand people to sign a petition at Western Michigan University calling for a return to online…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) COVID-19 is canceling votes and meetings this week in the Michigan House of Representatives. House Speaker Jason Wentworth said Monday that…
-
In the wake of the death of a Kalamazoo High School Senior, the School Board heard calls for a two week break, or a return to virtual learning until Covid…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State health officials say the highly contagious COVID omicron variant is expected to drive up case numbers through the end of January or…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address on January 26. This will be the second year in a row the governor will…
-
Of the three major waves of COVID-19 hospitalizations to hit Kalamazoo, doctors say the current one is the worst because it's lasting so long.Dr. Aaron…
-
The COVID vaccination rate at Western Michigan University has ticked up just a little in the last few weeks. That’s according to data the school published…
-
The Kalamazoo County health department will begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 with the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, by…
-
The Kalamazoo County board took two hours of public comment Tuesday night on whether or not to rescind the Health Department’s Mask Mandate, and heard…