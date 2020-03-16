Kalamazoo County Suspends Evictions Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Evictions are on hold in Kalamazoo County. Sheriff Rick Fuller says he doesn’t want to add to people’s burden during the coronavirus crisis. Fuller says Eighth District Court judge Christopher Haenicke signed off on a plan today to forgo all evictions in the county until at least April 13.

“There’s no reason to go through evictions right now, where a person or a family could possibly be put out on the streets,” Fuller said.

“I think it would be significantly harder for anybody to be put in that position right now when we have a national emergency on our hands that could affect any number of people in the next coming weeks,” he added.

Kalamazoo Treasurer Mary Balkema says homeowners who face a coronavirus “hardship” won’t be tax-foreclosed this year. Balkema says she’s asking the state to postpone a foreclosure deadline now set for the end of the month.

