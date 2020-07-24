The Kalamazoo River Oil Spill 10 Years Later

Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

10 years ago, a massive oil spill near Marshall polluted about 30 miles of the Kalamazoo River. We have taken a look back at what happened to line 6-B and what followed over the next decade. 

Part 1 The pipeline owned by Enbridge Energy ruptured on July 25, 2010. Enbridge estimated that more than 840,000 gallons of oil spilled. the Environmental Protection Agency put the number at over 1-million.

Part 2 10 years later researchers are trying to discover what the oil spill meant for turtles in that section of the Kalamazoo River.

Part 3 The oil spill near Marshall inspired groups to call for the shutdown of another Enbridge owned pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac. 

Beth Wallace is with the National Wildlife Federation. She works from its office in Ann Arbor. But Wallace is originally from Marshall. When Enbridge Energy’s Line 6B pipeline broke near the city in 2010, Wallace headed home to help with the cleanup. The pipe had spilled close to a million gallons of crude oil into the Kalamazoo River.


The worst oil spill into an inland waterway in U.S. history happened right here in Michigan, 10 years ago. It happened on a Sunday evening: 5:58 p.m. on July 25, 2010.