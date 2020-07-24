The Kalamazoo River Oil Spill 10 Years Later

10 years ago, a massive oil spill near Marshall polluted about 30 miles of the Kalamazoo River. We have taken a look back at what happened to line 6-B and what followed over the next decade.

Part 1 The pipeline owned by Enbridge Energy ruptured on July 25, 2010. Enbridge estimated that more than 840,000 gallons of oil spilled. the Environmental Protection Agency put the number at over 1-million.

Part 2 10 years later researchers are trying to discover what the oil spill meant for turtles in that section of the Kalamazoo River.

Part 3 The oil spill near Marshall inspired groups to call for the shutdown of another Enbridge owned pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.