KPS officials hear calls to go virtual as COVID cases rise

By John McNeill 1 hour ago

Kalamazoo School Board Meeting January 13, 2022
Credit John McNeill / WMUK

In the wake of the death of a Kalamazoo High School Senior, the School Board heard calls for a two week break, or a return to virtual learning until Covid Rates decline.

17-year old Taigan Bradford died Wednesday, after a two-month battle with the virus. She caught it before Omicron came along. Right now, infection rates are setting record highs and parents and teachers told trustees they are concerned. One parent said 

"I’m asking you go back to virtual for at least three to four weeks to get us through this”

Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says they are beefing up and altering their policies to match guidance from state and local health officials, she says they are seeking more antigen tests. Capacity limits of 100 people are in place for all school events. Raichoudhuri says 

"some events may be postponed of held remotely while others will continue with limited capacity, the capacity limit on events will be revisited for February."

Raicoudhuri says schools can continue to operate with the new precautions in place because while Omicron is more infectious it appears less likely to cause serious illnesses.

