"Library Of Things" Coming To Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Public Library is launching a new program called the "Library of Things," which will let patrons check out useful items.

WMUK's Dan Nichols reports on the new Library of Things at the Kalamazoo Public Library

KPL Circulation Manager Steve Maesen say the program will officially begin in early August 2021. The items in KPL’s "Library of Things" will be more than a regular library inventory.

“It’s a collection of things so to speak beyond books, movies, music, streaming services, so thinking things like sewing machines, hot spots, telescopes, toolkits, and things like that,” says Maesen. “So I guess one could say more utilitarian items or fun items to check out.”

Maesen says some additional items to be included in the collection are cooking appliances, digital cameras, and laptop computers. He says the inventory will be kept small, at first, and grow as the library gathers community feedback.

“We want to know what our community wants,” Maesen says. “We’ve already had a few suggestions, which we are really excited about, and we’re looking to build as much as our budget and our space allows, and get it as big as it can be.”

Maesen says "Library of Things" items can be checked out at no cost for up to three weeks at a time. He says the program is a “win-win” for patrons and the library because it fits the goals set out in KPL’s strategic planning process.

Maesen says, “The three goals of the process are inspiring literacy learning and experiences, advancing equity and inclusion, and engaging the community. So, the 'Library of Things' fell into all of that, and it was decided that we wanted to build our own collection.”

There's a survey seeking input from patrons at the KPL website.