The Kalamazoo Public Library is launching a new program called the "Library of Things," which will let patrons check out useful items.KPL Circulation…
The Kalamazoo Public Library is back on the road. It's new "mobile library" will make its first public appearance today on Tuesday, July 6.Kevin King is…
In an interview with Cara Lieurance, executive director Kristen Chesak expands on how the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is continuing its mission of…
The Kalamazoo Public Library wants to know how you're experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic.It's begun a program to collect oral histories and photographs…
Many of the Kalamazoo Public Library’s patrons are following the institution online, checking out e-books and asking questions through chat. For others,…
Attitudes are changing in the library world about fines for overdue books. More and more libraries are dropping them, and Kalamazoo’s public library may…
The Kalamazoo Public Library has a new three-year plan. And it includes a new mobile library on wheels. Just don't call it a "bookmobile." Library…
On Saturday, March 23 at the Kalamazoo Public Library, the Kalamazoo Recorder Players will perform at noon in a "pop-up" concert, in a Play The Recorder…
The Kalamazoo Public Library doesn't have a branch in southern Africa. But it's helping get books into the hands of kids there. The library has partnered…
Update: Peace Pizzazz, previously scheduled for Bronson Park, will be held at Winchell Elementary due to expected rain. Efforts to keep kids reading over…