Lori Sims' Next Concert Will Be Live-Captured On Steinway Spirio Player Piano

The Bullock Performance Institute presents a solo recital Wednesday night by Lori Sims, professor of piano at Western Michigan University. Sims talks to Cara Lieurance about the program she built around the works of Pulitzer prize-winning composer William Bolcom, who celebrates his 80th birthday this year. A new work by Sims' colleague, David Colson, will get its premiere as well.

An interview with Lori Sims.

A pre-concert interview begins at 7 pm, and the program is at 7:30 pm. More information at the WMU School of Music website.