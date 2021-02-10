 Lori Sims' Next Concert Will Be Live-Captured On Steinway Spirio Player Piano | WMUK

Lori Sims' Next Concert Will Be Live-Captured On Steinway Spirio Player Piano

Lori Sims
Credit Chris McGuire Photography

At 7 pm on Wednesday, Feb 17, pianist Lori Sims will appear in a recital of Bach, Chopin and Dutilleux on the Western Michigan University School of Music's Live and Interactive! series, playing a Steinway Spirio piano.  It plays like any other Steinway D, says Sims, but is also able to capture the mechanics of her playing at an ultra-specific, microscopic level, and record it for playback -- or even duplicate her playing on another instrument in another location. Cara Lieurance spoke with Sims about the Spirio and the music she'll perform. The pieces seemed to want to be played during a year of COVID-19 isolation.


