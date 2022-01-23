-
Lori Sims will perform two different programs in the span of three days. She spoke to Cara Lieurance about the reason for the unusual scheduling and how…
At 7 pm on Wednesday, Feb 17, pianist Lori Sims will appear in a recital of Bach, Chopin and Dutilleux on the Western Michigan University School of…
The new release Impressions of Debussy brings together two current and one former faculty members of the Western Michigan University School of Music:…
A concert of works for two pianos is set for 7:30 pm Wednesday, Jan 15 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU. School of Music professors Lori Sims and…
The Bullock Performance Institute continues its 12-concert series on Jan 23 with a concert featuring brand-new works by composer David Colson, a professor…
The Bullock Performance Institute presents a solo recital Wednesday night by Lori Sims, professor of piano at Western Michigan University. Sims talks to…
Tonight's Birds On A Wire concert shines a light on just how much modern, avant-garde music is being created around us. Western Michigan University…
Lori Sims says she didn't fall in love with Debussy's piano preludes until she began teaching her students at Western Michigan University. In the past,…
Pianist Lori Sims is the soloist in Rachmaninoff’s formidable Piano Concerto No. 3, with Bruce Uchimura conducting the Western Michigan University…